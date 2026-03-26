Kel'el Ware News: Strong line off bench

Ware totaled 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 120-103 win over the Cavaliers.

Ware continues to trend in the right direction for Miami. Over his last eight games, he's nearly averaging a double-double in 21.5 minutes per contest with 8.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks on 47.2 percent shooting from the field.