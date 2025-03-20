Kel'el Ware News: Strong two-way showing
Ware logged 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss to Detroit.
Ware has recorded double-doubles in each of his last two starts. While the rookie big man has shown flashes of being a reliable two-way player when given enough minutes, he's also been extremely inconsistent, alternating solid performances with some not-so-good ones. Ware is averaging 10.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in his 23 starts this season.
