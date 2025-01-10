Kel'el Ware News: Ties season high in rebounds

Ware amassed eight points (4-5 FG), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 19 minutes during Thursday's 97-92 win over the Jazz.

Ware played fewer than 20 minutes for a third straight game but remains a key part of Miami's bench unit due to Jimmy Butler's (suspension) absence. Over his last six appearances, the rookie first-round pick has averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 assists and 0.7 steals while shooting 68.4 percent from the field in 18.3 minutes per game.