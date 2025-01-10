Kel'el Ware News: Ties season high in rebounds
Ware amassed eight points (4-5 FG), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 19 minutes during Thursday's 97-92 win over the Jazz.
Ware played fewer than 20 minutes for a third straight game but remains a key part of Miami's bench unit due to Jimmy Butler's (suspension) absence. Over his last six appearances, the rookie first-round pick has averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 assists and 0.7 steals while shooting 68.4 percent from the field in 18.3 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now