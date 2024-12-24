Kel'el Ware News: Turns heads off bench

Ware chipped in nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, one block and two steals across 17 minutes during Monday's 110-95 win over the Nets.

After being out of the rotation for nearly a month, Ware has been getting the backup center minutes in two straight games. He's been productive in limited run, averaging 8.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in just 15.5 minutes during that span. He's certainly someone worth monitoring in deeper formats with his newfound minutes.