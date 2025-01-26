Fantasy Basketball
Kelly Olynyk Injury: Iffy for Monday vs. NOLA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Olynyk (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against New Orleans, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Right calf tightness prevented Olynyk from playing in Saturday's 117-94 win over the Hawks. Chris Boucher and Orlando Robinson would be in line to see an uptick in playing time if either or both of Olynyk and Jakob Poeltl (back) were to be sidelined for Monday's contest.

