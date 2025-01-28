Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kelly Olynyk headshot

Kelly Olynyk Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Olynyk (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Raptors will presumably check back in on Olynyk following Wednesday's morning shootaround before deciding whether he'll be available later that night. While Olynyk has missed the Raptors' last two games with a sore right calf, Orlando Robinson has served as the primary backup to starting center Jakob Poeltl.

Kelly Olynyk
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now