Kelly Olynyk Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Olynyk (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Raptors will presumably check back in on Olynyk following Wednesday's morning shootaround before deciding whether he'll be available later that night. While Olynyk has missed the Raptors' last two games with a sore right calf, Orlando Robinson has served as the primary backup to starting center Jakob Poeltl.