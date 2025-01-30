Kelly Olynyk Injury: Nabs another questionable tag
Olynyk (calf) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Olynyk has received questionable tags in each of his last two outings before being downgraded to out due to a strained right calf. If Olynyk is unable to suit up yet again, Chris Boucher and Orlando Robinson should continue to receive increased playing time against Chicago.
