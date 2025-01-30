Fantasy Basketball
Kelly Olynyk Injury: Nabs another questionable tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 2:09pm

Olynyk (calf) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Olynyk has received questionable tags in each of his last two outings before being downgraded to out due to a strained right calf. If Olynyk is unable to suit up yet again, Chris Boucher and Orlando Robinson should continue to receive increased playing time against Chicago.

