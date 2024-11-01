Fantasy Basketball
Kelly Olynyk headshot

Kelly Olynyk Injury: Out a few more weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 3:02pm

Coach Darko Rajakovic said Friday that Olynyk (back) is a few weeks away from returning, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Olynyk has yet to suit up this season while dealing with a back strain. The veteran forward will remain sidelined for a few more weeks, with mid-November being the earliest he is expected to suit up. In Olynyk's absence, Jonathan Mogbo, Bruno Fernando and Chris Boucher should all continue to receive increased playing time.

Kelly Olynyk
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
