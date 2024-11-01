Kelly Olynyk Injury: Out a few more weeks

Coach Darko Rajakovic said Friday that Olynyk (back) is a few weeks away from returning, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Olynyk has yet to suit up this season while dealing with a back strain. The veteran forward will remain sidelined for a few more weeks, with mid-November being the earliest he is expected to suit up. In Olynyk's absence, Jonathan Mogbo, Bruno Fernando and Chris Boucher should all continue to receive increased playing time.