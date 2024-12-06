Kelly Olynyk Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Olynyk (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Dallas, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Olynyk has yet to suit up this season while recovering from a back strain, though he has been ramping up his conditioning for a potential return to game action. The big man averaged 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists across 22.6 minutes per contest over 78 games with Toronto and Utah in the 2023-24 campaign. Once cleared to play, Olynyk will likely settle in as the top backup to starting center Jakob Poeltl.