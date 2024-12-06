Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kelly Olynyk headshot

Kelly Olynyk Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 7, 2024 at 8:23am

Olynyk (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Dallas, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Olynyk has yet to suit up this season while recovering from a back strain, though he has been ramping up his conditioning for a potential return to game action. The big man averaged 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists across 22.6 minutes per contest over 78 games with Toronto and Utah in the 2023-24 campaign. Once cleared to play, Olynyk will likely settle in as the top backup to starting center Jakob Poeltl.

Kelly Olynyk
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now