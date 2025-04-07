Fantasy Basketball
Kelly Olynyk headshot

Kelly Olynyk Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Olynyk is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets due to left Achilles tendonosis.

The veteran big man sat out Saturday's game against the Bucks for rest purposes, but he's now in danger of missing Tuesday's contest with an Achilles issue. Keion Brooks would likely draw the start at power forward against Brooklyn if Olynyk remains out, with Karlo Matkovic likely splitting the frontcourt reserve minutes with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in this case.

Kelly Olynyk
New Orleans Pelicans
