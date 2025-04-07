Kelly Olynyk Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Olynyk is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets due to left Achilles tendonosis.

The veteran big man sat out Saturday's game against the Bucks for rest purposes, but he's now in danger of missing Tuesday's contest with an Achilles issue. Keion Brooks would likely draw the start at power forward against Brooklyn if Olynyk remains out, with Karlo Matkovic likely splitting the frontcourt reserve minutes with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in this case.