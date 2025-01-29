Kelly Olynyk Injury: Remains out against Wizards

Olynyk (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Right calf soreness will keep Olynyk out for a third straight game Wednesday, and the veteran big man can be labeled day-to-day ahead of Friday's tilt against the Bulls. Chris Boucher should pick up a few extra minutes off Toronto's bench against Washington, and Orlando Robinson should serve as the primary backup center for the Raptors behind Jakob Poeltl.