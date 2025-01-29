Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kelly Olynyk headshot

Kelly Olynyk Injury: Remains out against Wizards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 2:49pm

Olynyk (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Right calf soreness will keep Olynyk out for a third straight game Wednesday, and the veteran big man can be labeled day-to-day ahead of Friday's tilt against the Bulls. Chris Boucher should pick up a few extra minutes off Toronto's bench against Washington, and Orlando Robinson should serve as the primary backup center for the Raptors behind Jakob Poeltl.

Kelly Olynyk
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now