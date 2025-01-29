Kelly Olynyk Injury: Remains out against Wizards
Olynyk (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Right calf soreness will keep Olynyk out for a third straight game Wednesday, and the veteran big man can be labeled day-to-day ahead of Friday's tilt against the Bulls. Chris Boucher should pick up a few extra minutes off Toronto's bench against Washington, and Orlando Robinson should serve as the primary backup center for the Raptors behind Jakob Poeltl.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now