Kelly Olynyk headshot

Kelly Olynyk Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 31, 2024 at 2:42pm

Olynyk (back) will miss Friday's contest against the Lakers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Olynyk will miss another game, his sixth consecutive to begin the season. The Raptors will be very shorthanded heading into Friday's game, as they are also without Scottie Barnes (orbital), Bruce Brown (knee) and potentially Immanuel Quickley (pelvis). With Olynyk out, Jonathan Mogbo and Bruno Fernando will likely continue to back up Jakob Poeltl until he returns.

Kelly Olynyk
Toronto Raptors
