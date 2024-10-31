Kelly Olynyk Injury: Ruled out Friday

Olynyk (back) will miss Friday's contest against the Lakers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Olynyk will miss another game, his sixth consecutive to begin the season. The Raptors will be very shorthanded heading into Friday's game, as they are also without Scottie Barnes (orbital), Bruce Brown (knee) and potentially Immanuel Quickley (pelvis). With Olynyk out, Jonathan Mogbo and Bruno Fernando will likely continue to back up Jakob Poeltl until he returns.