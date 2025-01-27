Kelly Olynyk Injury: Still out Monday

Olynyk (calf) is out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Olynyk will miss consecutive outings with right calf tightness, and the veteran big man's next chance to suit up for the Raptors arrives Wednesday against the Wizards. Chris Boucher and Orlando Robinson should take on more playing time from Toronto's bench behind Jakob Poeltl against New Orleans on Monday.