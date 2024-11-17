Kelly Olynyk Injury: Still sidelined

Olynyk (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers and remains out indefinitely, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Olynyk has yet to make his regular-season debut due to a back strain. Coach Darko Rajakovic said at the beginning of November that Olynyk was still a few weeks away, but there hasn't been an update since. In Olynyk's absence, Jonathan Mogbo and Chris Boucher have seen increased roles to start the campaign.