Kelly Olynyk Injury: Still sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Olynyk (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers and remains out indefinitely, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Olynyk has yet to make his regular-season debut due to a back strain. Coach Darko Rajakovic said at the beginning of November that Olynyk was still a few weeks away, but there hasn't been an update since. In Olynyk's absence, Jonathan Mogbo and Chris Boucher have seen increased roles to start the campaign.

