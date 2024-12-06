Kelly Olynyk Injury: Upgraded to iffy for Saturday

Olynyk (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against Dallas, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Olynyk has yet to suit up this season while recovering from a back strain, though he has been ramping up his conditioning for a potential return to game action. The big man averaged 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists across 22.6 minutes per contest over 78 regular-season games with Toronto and Utah in the 2023-24 campaign.