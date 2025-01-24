Kelly Olynyk Injury: Won't play against Atlanta
Olynyk (calf) is out for Saturday's game versus the Hawks, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Olynyk will miss Saturday's contest after leaving Thursday's matchup with Atlanta early due to right calf tightness. Chris Boucher and Orlando Robinson are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Olynyk's next chance to suit up is Monday's game versus the Pelicans.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now