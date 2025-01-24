Fantasy Basketball
Kelly Olynyk headshot

Kelly Olynyk Injury: Won't play against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 1:37pm

Olynyk (calf) is out for Saturday's game versus the Hawks, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Olynyk will miss Saturday's contest after leaving Thursday's matchup with Atlanta early due to right calf tightness. Chris Boucher and Orlando Robinson are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Olynyk's next chance to suit up is Monday's game versus the Pelicans.

Kelly Olynyk
Toronto Raptors
