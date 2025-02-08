Kelly Olynyk Injury: Won't play Saturday

Olynyk (trade pending) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings.

Olynyk won't make his debut with the Pelicans on Saturday after being shipped to the team by the Raptors ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Once cleared to play, the veteran big man might be able to carve out a rule in New Orleans. In 24 games with Toronto this season, the 33-year-old averaged career-low numbers across the board with 7.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.