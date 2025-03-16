Fantasy Basketball
Kelly Olynyk

Kelly Olynyk Injury: Working through finger sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Olynyk is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Detroit due to a left finger sprain.

Olynyk may have picked up the injury during the Pelicans' loss to the Spurs on Saturday. Karlo Matkovic, Bruce Brown and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl would stand to see their minutes increase if Olynyk is unable to play Monday. Olynyk has averaged 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 25.8 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

Kelly Olynyk
New Orleans Pelicans
