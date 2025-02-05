Kelly Olynyk News: Flirts with double-double in loss

Olynyk closed Tuesday's 121-115 loss to New York with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes.

Olynyk played a few extra minutes, starting the second half after Jakob Poeltl was forced from the game due to a hip injury. Olynyk fell one rebound short of his first double-double of the season, an indication of what he can do when afforded meaningful minutes. If Poeltl is to miss additional time, Olynyk could find himself in the starting lineup or at least in a more sizeable role for the short-term.