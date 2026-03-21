Kelly Olynyk News: Garbage time special
Olynyk closed with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across four minutes during Saturday's 134-119 victory over the Pacers.
Olynyk's season of disappointment continued, moving into the rotation for just the third time in the past 10 games. While he does provide San Antonio with some insurance at the center position, his role is basically non-existent at this point.
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