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Kelly Olynyk News: Garbage time special

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Olynyk closed with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across four minutes during Saturday's 134-119 victory over the Pacers.

Olynyk's season of disappointment continued, moving into the rotation for just the third time in the past 10 games. While he does provide San Antonio with some insurance at the center position, his role is basically non-existent at this point.

Kelly Olynyk
San Antonio Spurs
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