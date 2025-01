Olynyk (calf) is available for Friday's game versus the Bulls due to a right calf strain, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Olynyk has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday after missing Toronto's previous three outings with a strained right calf. Olynyk is averaging 6.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 14.5 minutes across his last 10 appearances.