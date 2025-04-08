Fantasy Basketball
Kelly Olynyk headshot

Kelly Olynyk News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 1:04pm

Olynyk (Achilles) is available for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Left Achilles tendonosis won't stop Olynyk from suiting up Tuesday, and the veteran big man will be returning from a one-game absence Sunday against the Bucks. Olynyk has been a steady contributor over his last 10 appearances (all starts), during which he's averaged 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks in 25.8 minutes while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor.

