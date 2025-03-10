Kelly Olynyk News: Not playing Tuesday

Olynyk (rest) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Olynyk has started in eight of the Pelicans' last nine games and has averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 25.2 minutes per game over that span. He'll observe Tuesday's game from the sidelines and should be back on the floor for Thursday's bout against Orlando. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Karlo Matkovic should see an uptick in playing time Tuesday due to Olynyk's absence.