Kelly Olynyk News: Plays well in win

Olynyk provided 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 109-93 win over the Magic.

Olynyk matched his career-best mark of four blocks in the win, and he continues to trend up at the expense of Chris Boucher -- Boucher played just 12 minutes. In Olynyk's last two outings, the veteran center produced 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 blocks, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 20.5 minutes.