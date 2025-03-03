Fantasy Basketball
Kelly Olynyk headshot

Kelly Olynyk News: Puts up another gem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Olynyk closed Sunday's 128-121 victory over the Jazz with 26 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal over 26 minutes.

Olynyk is making quite the impact with his new team, and there's no reason he can't keep it going with the amount of injuries in New Orleans. Over his last four outings, Olynyk has earned a long look in fantasy formats with averages of 14.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 25.2 minutes.

