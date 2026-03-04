Kelly Olynyk News: Rare appearance in win
Olynyk closed with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 131-91 win over the 76ers.
Olynyk joined his fellow benchwarmers, playing the entire fourth quarter as San Antonio easily accounted for a disappointing Philadelphia outfit. Despite his fantasy-friendly game, Olynyk is simply not a factor on most nights, averaging just 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.3 minutes per game in 14 appearances over the past two months.
