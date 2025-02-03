Kelly Olynyk News: Reclaims backup center role

Olynyk (calf) tallied four points (2-4 FG), two assists and one rebound across 17 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 115-108 win over the Clippers.

After missing three straight games due to a right calf strain, Olynyk was cleared to play ahead of Friday's 122-106 loss to the Bulls, but he didn't see any action in a coach's decision. Olynyk may just have been available in an emergency Friday, as he took back his familiar role Sunday as the Raptors' top backup center behind Jakob Poeltl, while Orlando Robinson dropped back out of head coach Darko Rajakovic's rotation.