Kelly Olynyk headshot

Kelly Olynyk News: Scores 14 points in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Olynyk finished Thursday's 155-126 loss to the Grizzlies with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists over 23 minutes.

Olynyk made his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Thursday due to the absence of Jakob Poeltl (groin). Olynyk finished with a season-high 14 points and logged at least four assists and four rebounds for the third time over his last four games. Olynyk could start against the Hawks if Poeltl is not cleared to play.

