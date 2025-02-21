Kelly Olynyk News: Scores four points in debut

Olynyk logged four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes in Friday's 111-103 loss to the Mavericks.

After being acquired from the Raptors on Feb. 5, Olynyk remained sidelined through the All-Star break but was cleared to make his Pelicans debut in the club's first game of the second half. He immediately slotted into the starting five, joining Zion Williamson and Yves Missi in the frontcourt. Though he didn't produce many counting stats, Olynyk finished with team-best plus-11 point differential. The 33-year-old big man will be worth tracking in the event he earns more playing time, but if he continues to stick in a 20-to-25-minute role, it may be tough for him to carve out much fantasy value outside of deeper formats.