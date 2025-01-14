Fantasy Basketball
Kelly Olynyk News: Sees 11 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 9:58am

Olynyk finished with two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds, two assists and one block over 11 minutes off the bench during Monday's 104-101 victory over Golden State.

Olynyk continues to be an afterthought in fantasy as he remains a fringe rotation player for Toronto. He's played an average of 12.4 minutes in seven January outings, averaging 4.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.7 turnovers.

