Kelly Olynyk News: Starting Friday against Dallas

Olynyk is in the Pelicans' starting lineup against the Mavericks on Friday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Olynyk was traded by the Raptors to the Pelicans on Feb. 5 in a package centered around Brandon Ingram being sent to Toronto. Not only will Olynyk make his Pelicans debut Friday, but he'll be in the starting lineup alongside Zion Williamson and Yves Missi in the frontcourt. Olynyk is averaging 7.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 16.0 minutes per game this season.