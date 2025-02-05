Kelly Olynyk News: Starting sans Poeltl
Olynyk will start Wednesday's game against Memphis, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Jakob Poeltl is out with a hip injury Wednesday, clearing a spot in Toronto's starting lineup at center for Olynyk. The veteran big man logged 14 points, five rebounds and five assists across 23 minutes in his lone start of the season Dec. 26, making him a solid plug-and-play fantasy option against Memphis.
