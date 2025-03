Olynyk is in the Pelicans' starting lineup against the Spurs on Saturday.

Olynyk missed the Pelicans' last two games while attending to a personal matter, but he'll return Saturday and enter the starting lineup for Zion Williamson (personal). Olynyk has averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 25.2 minutes per game since the All-Star break.