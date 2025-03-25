Kelly Olynyk News: Teases triple-double Monday

Olynyk recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 112-99 victory over the 76ers.

The veteran center came within shouting distance of his first career triple-double but instead had to settle for his second double-double of the season. Olynyk's three pilfers were also a season-high mark. In six contests since returning from a two-game absence to attend to a personal matter, he's averaged 11.7 points, 5.3 boards, 4.8 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 threes and 0.7 blocks while shooting 64.4 percent from the floor.