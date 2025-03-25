Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kelly Olynyk headshot

Kelly Olynyk News: Teases triple-double Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 8:13am

Olynyk recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 112-99 victory over the 76ers.

The veteran center came within shouting distance of his first career triple-double but instead had to settle for his second double-double of the season. Olynyk's three pilfers were also a season-high mark. In six contests since returning from a two-game absence to attend to a personal matter, he's averaged 11.7 points, 5.3 boards, 4.8 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 threes and 0.7 blocks while shooting 64.4 percent from the floor.

Kelly Olynyk
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now