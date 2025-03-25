Kelly Olynyk News: Teases triple-double Monday
Olynyk recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 112-99 victory over the 76ers.
The veteran center came within shouting distance of his first career triple-double but instead had to settle for his second double-double of the season. Olynyk's three pilfers were also a season-high mark. In six contests since returning from a two-game absence to attend to a personal matter, he's averaged 11.7 points, 5.3 boards, 4.8 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 threes and 0.7 blocks while shooting 64.4 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now