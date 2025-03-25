Fantasy Basketball
Kelly Oubre headshot

Kelly Oubre Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 1:57pm

Oubre is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards with a right knee sprain.

Wednesday will mark an eighth straight absence for Oubre, who holds no timetable for a return ahead of Saturday's tilt against the Heat. With the veteran swingman sidelined against Washington, the 76ers will continue to ask for more playing time out of the likes of Justin Edwards, Ricky Council and Jared Butler.

Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers
