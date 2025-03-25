Kelly Oubre Injury: Another absence coming
Oubre is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards with a right knee sprain.
Wednesday will mark an eighth straight absence for Oubre, who holds no timetable for a return ahead of Saturday's tilt against the Heat. With the veteran swingman sidelined against Washington, the 76ers will continue to ask for more playing time out of the likes of Justin Edwards, Ricky Council and Jared Butler.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now