Kelly Oubre headshot

Kelly Oubre Injury: Cleared for on-court workouts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 2:23pm

Oubre was re-evaluated Wednesday and has been cleared to return to on-court workouts, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Oubre has been sidelined since March 10 due to a sprained left elbow, and while he's seemingly making strides in his recovery, the veteran wing still has a few checkmarks to tick off before being cleared for game action. The 76ers have just nine regular-season games remaining.

Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kelly Oubre See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kelly Oubre See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top 5 Fantasy Playoff Adds
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top 5 Fantasy Playoff Adds
Author Image
Mike Barner
12 days ago