Kelly Oubre Injury: Cleared for on-court workouts

Oubre was re-evaluated Wednesday and has been cleared to return to on-court workouts, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Oubre has been sidelined since March 10 due to a sprained left elbow, and while he's seemingly making strides in his recovery, the veteran wing still has a few checkmarks to tick off before being cleared for game action. The 76ers have just nine regular-season games remaining.