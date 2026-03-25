Kelly Oubre Injury: Cleared for on-court workouts
Oubre was re-evaluated Wednesday and has been cleared to return to on-court workouts, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Oubre has been sidelined since March 10 due to a sprained left elbow, and while he's seemingly making strides in his recovery, the veteran wing still has a few checkmarks to tick off before being cleared for game action. The 76ers have just nine regular-season games remaining.
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