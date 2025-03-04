Kelly Oubre Injury: Expected to play

Oubre (illness) is probable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

After missing Monday's game against Portland, Oubre appears to be feeling better in advance of the second leg of this back-to-back set. Oubre could offer more upside than usual Tuesday, as Tyrese Maxey (back) has been ruled out and Paul George (groin) remains questionable.