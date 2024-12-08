Kelly Oubre Injury: Injures arm in Sunday's win
Oubre checked out of Sunday's 108-100 win over the Bulls with 20.4 seconds remaining after appearing to injure his left arm, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports. He'll finish with 12 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 38 minutes.
The forward posted his second consecutive double-double in an efficient outing, but he appeared to injure his left arm following a collision with Lonzo Ball. Oubre grabbed at his arm and appeared to be in a significant amount of pain, though he will have until Friday's game against the Pacers to shake off the injury.
