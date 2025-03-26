Kelly Oubre Injury: Making progress through injury

Head coach Nick Nurse told reporters Wednesday that Oubre (knee) has been working out and could be back soon, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Oubre has been out of the 76ers' lineup since March 14 due to a right knee sprain, but Nurse's comments indicate that the 2015 first-round pick is inching closer to a return. Oubre had averaged 17.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals over 36.6 minutes per game since the beginning of February and before his injury. His return would lead to less playing time for Justin Edwards and Ricky Council, though Oubre would likely operate on a minutes restriction in his first few games back. Oubre has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, so his next opportunity to take to the floor is Saturday against the Heat.