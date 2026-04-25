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Kelly Oubre Injury: Questionable for Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Oubre is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 matchup with the Celtics due to right adductor soreness.

If Oubre needs to sit out Game 4, Dominick Barlow, Jabari Walker and Trendon Watford would have a chance to get back into the rotation. Check back for another update on Oubre's status closer to Sunday's tipoff.

Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers
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