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Kelly Oubre Injury: Questionable to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 2:16pm

Oubre (elbow) is questionable for Saturday's game against Charlotte.

Oubre indicated he will play Saturday, although he's officially listed as questionable on the league's official injury report. If he does suit up, he might see less work than usual, considering he has been sidelined since March 10.

Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers
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