Kelly Oubre Injury: Questionable to play Saturday
Oubre (elbow) is questionable for Saturday's game against Charlotte.
Oubre indicated he will play Saturday, although he's officially listed as questionable on the league's official injury report. If he does suit up, he might see less work than usual, considering he has been sidelined since March 10.
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