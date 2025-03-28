Kelly Oubre Injury: Remains without timetable
Oubre (knee) was a partial participant at Friday's practice, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Oubre has been out of the 76ers' lineup since March 14 due to a right knee sprain, and a return date has yet to be established. Therefore, it's highly unlikely that he suits up in the upcoming back-to-back set that begins March 29, as the 76ers have no reason to rush him back at less than 100 percent.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now