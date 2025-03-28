Kelly Oubre Injury: Remains without timetable

Oubre (knee) was a partial participant at Friday's practice, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Oubre has been out of the 76ers' lineup since March 14 due to a right knee sprain, and a return date has yet to be established. Therefore, it's highly unlikely that he suits up in the upcoming back-to-back set that begins March 29, as the 76ers have no reason to rush him back at less than 100 percent.