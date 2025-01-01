Kelly Oubre Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Oubre (hand) is out for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

After swiping a whopping eight steals in Monday's win over Portland, Oubre will sit out Wednesday due to a sprained left hand, and he'll have a short turnaround to recover ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back. Eric Gordon (mouth) and Kyle Lowry (hip), the latter of whom is starting Wednesday, both appear to be in line for additional playing time in their returns for the shorthanded 76ers against Sacramento, and there should be some extra shots available for Tyrese Maxey and Paul George.