Kelly Oubre headshot

Kelly Oubre Injury: To miss at least two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Oubre is expected to miss at least two weeks due to a left elbow sprain, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Oubre missed nearly two months with a knee sprain earlier this season, and he's now set for his second extended absence of the year. Given the timeline for his return, the swingman could realistically be sidelined until April. With the 76ers riddled with injuries, Trendon Watford, Tyrese Martin and Justin Edwards could all compete for Oubre's vacated starting position.

Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kelly Oubre See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kelly Oubre See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 4
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago