Kelly Oubre Injury: To miss at least two weeks
Oubre is expected to miss at least two weeks due to a left elbow sprain, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Oubre missed nearly two months with a knee sprain earlier this season, and he's now set for his second extended absence of the year. Given the timeline for his return, the swingman could realistically be sidelined until April. With the 76ers riddled with injuries, Trendon Watford, Tyrese Martin and Justin Edwards could all compete for Oubre's vacated starting position.
