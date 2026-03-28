Kelly Oubre Injury: Tracking toward playing
Oubre (elbow) is trending toward being available for Saturday's game against Charlotte, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Oubre was officially listed as questionable for Saturday's contest, but it looks like he'll be back in action for the first time since March 10. Oubre could have his minutes monitored Saturday, but his anticipated return would spell fewer opportunities for Justin Edwards and Quentin Grimes.
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