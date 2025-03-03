Kelly Oubre Injury: Won't go Monday

Oubre (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Oubre will miss his first contest since Jan. 4 due to the illness. The 29-year-old swingman's next chance to suit up will come in the second half of the club's back-to-back set against the Timberwolves on Tuesday. Justin Edwards, Ricky Council and Lonnie Walker are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Oubre being sidelined