Kelly Oubre Injury: Won't play Monday

Oubre has been ruled out Monday against the Hawks due to a right ankle sprain.

Philadelphia will be holding out most of its core rotation pieces Monday, as Oubre will be sidelined along Tyrese Maxey (back/finger), Joel Embiid (knee), Jared McCain (knee), Paul George (groin), Eric Gordon (wrist) and Kyle Lowry (hip). With the 76ers' season slipping away, it wouldn't be surprising if Oubre sat out more games down the stretch, even though his ankle injury doesn't seem to be anything serious.