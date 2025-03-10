Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kelly Oubre headshot

Kelly Oubre Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 1:24pm

Oubre has been ruled out Monday against the Hawks due to a right ankle sprain.

Philadelphia will be holding out most of its core rotation pieces Monday, as Oubre will be sidelined along Tyrese Maxey (back/finger), Joel Embiid (knee), Jared McCain (knee), Paul George (groin), Eric Gordon (wrist) and Kyle Lowry (hip). With the 76ers' season slipping away, it wouldn't be surprising if Oubre sat out more games down the stretch, even though his ankle injury doesn't seem to be anything serious.

Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now