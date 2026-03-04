Kelly Oubre headshot

Kelly Oubre Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Oubre (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against Utah, per Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com.

Oubre is now set to miss both halves of Philadelphia's back-to-back set. Trendon Watford, Justin Edwards and Jabari Walker are all candidates to join the starting lineup Wednesday, as VJ Edgecombe (back) is joining Oubre in street clothes.

Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers
