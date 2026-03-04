Kelly Oubre Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Oubre (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against Utah, per Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com.
Oubre is now set to miss both halves of Philadelphia's back-to-back set. Trendon Watford, Justin Edwards and Jabari Walker are all candidates to join the starting lineup Wednesday, as VJ Edgecombe (back) is joining Oubre in street clothes.
