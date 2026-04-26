Kelly Oubre News: Available for Game 4

Oubre (groin) is available for Sunday's Game 4 of the first-round series against the Celtics.

Oubre was deemed questionable ahead of Sunday's contest due to an adductor injury, but he will be able to play through it. Oubre has scored in double figures in each of the first three games of the first round, averaging 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 34.3 minutes per contest.